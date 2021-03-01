Jeffrey Mims files to run for mayor of Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims filed his petitions with the Montgomery County Board of Elections to run for mayor of Dayton Monday.

According to a release, Mims was joined by community activist Scott Sliver and labor leader Stacey Benson-Taylor, who each submitted petitions of their own to run for Dayton City Commission.

After the Board of Elections checks signatures and certifies the petitions, candidates will appear in a nonpartisan runoff election on the May 4 primary ballot.

The top two candidates for mayor and the top four candidates for city commission in the runoff will advance to the November 2 general election ballot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS