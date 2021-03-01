Jeffrey Mims files to run for mayor of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims filed his petitions with the Montgomery County Board of Elections to run for mayor of Dayton Monday.

According to a release, Mims was joined by community activist Scott Sliver and labor leader Stacey Benson-Taylor, who each submitted petitions of their own to run for Dayton City Commission.

After the Board of Elections checks signatures and certifies the petitions, candidates will appear in a nonpartisan runoff election on the May 4 primary ballot.

The top two candidates for mayor and the top four candidates for city commission in the runoff will advance to the November 2 general election ballot.