DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Jefferson Township home caught fire Wednesday morning, authorities said, though all residents were able to leave the home safely.

Jefferson Township Fire crews were called just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 1100 block of South Union Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that everyone had escaped the home and no one was injured.

Dispatch reported that the fire began in one of the home’s closets. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.