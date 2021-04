Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local fire department is working to help parents by providing them with car seats.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 24, the Jefferson Township Fire Department will be handing out free car seats.

There will also be a certified safety technician there offering tips on car seat safety.

If you have any questions, contact the Jefferson Township Fire Department at (937) 508-7793.