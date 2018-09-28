Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported after a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Thursday evening.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.
A black 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Manning Road when it went left-of-center and off the left side of the roadway.
The car struck a utility pole and came to rest in a corn field.
The driver was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived, while the front seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a short time but was removed by Jefferson Township Fire personnel.
The passenger was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.Read More »
-
Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.Read More »
-
Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store
A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.Read More »
-
Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park
A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.Read More »
-
Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town
Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.Read More »