Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported after a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.

A black 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Manning Road when it went left-of-center and off the left side of the roadway.

The car struck a utility pole and came to rest in a corn field.

The driver was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived, while the front seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a short time but was removed by Jefferson Township Fire personnel.

The passenger was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.