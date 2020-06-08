Live Now
Jefferson Regional Water Authority issues boil advisory for over 700 customers

Local News

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a water boil advisory for 783 customers who’s account number are within a book range of 9 to 16.

The water boil advisory is in effect until further notice and the water authority asks that customers boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing.

