Jeff Schmitt Auto Group donates $10K to Humane Society

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jay Schmitt, President of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, dropped off a $10,000 donation Thursday to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

“As someone who personally has adopted two wonderful cats from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton I have witnessed first-hand the impact this organization has on the people and pets in our community,” said Schmitt. “It is always such an honor to work with them on this campaign. Thanks to the support of our community who came out to test drive cars at our seven dealerships we are proud to provide this donation to further the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s mission and lifesaving work.”

During the months of February and March, Jeff Schmitt Auto Group raised money for the Humane Society through their You Drive, They Thrive campaign. Citizens could go into any of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group’s seven dealerships and test drive a car. For each test drive, $50 was donated to the Humane Society. If someone purchased a car and financed it through Ally, an additional $50 was donated.

“Jeff Schmitt Auto Group has always been a committed partner and advocate for the animals,” said Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization we rely solely on donations to fund all of our programs and services, so working with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group again for this campaign is helping to provide medical care, nourishing food and ultimately forever homes to so many homeless animals in the Miami Valley. We are grateful for their continued dedication and commitment in helping animals in need.”

Click here for more information about the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.