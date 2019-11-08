1  of  2
Breaking News
Jeep rolls over into house in Jefferson Twp. Suspects in shooting of Del Rio could face federal death penalty
tap here to learn about rescanning

Second medical helicopter called after Jeep crashes into Jefferson Twp. house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Jeep crashed into a house Friday trapping a person.

The crash happened just before noon Friday near the intersection of Frytown Road and Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a Jeep rolled over into a house, trapping a person. It is not clear at this time if the person was tapped in the vehicle or in the house.

CareFlight was called to the scene around noon and second medical helicopter was called shortly afterward.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more. We will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS