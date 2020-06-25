JD’s Custard holds 15th annual ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive

JD’s Old Fashioned Custard partnered with Fairview Brethren in Christ Church for ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint.’

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – JD’s Old Fashioned Custard continued its annual ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive on Thursday. The ice cream shop partnered with Fairview Brethren in Christ Church to pull off the event for its 15th year.

Donors gave a pint of their blood in exchange for a free pint of ice cream. Typically, a ‘bloodmobile’ stationed behind the custard shop draws a large crowd, but was not allowed this year due to social distancing guidelines. Community members instead, gave blood at Fairview Church in Englewood. Owner of JD’s, Cindy Gress said donating during the summer months is important, because that’s when supplies tend to run low.

“We started back because we know that during the summer, people are vacationing, especially over the Fourth of July. There’s a lot of things going on and the need for the blood supply was great.”

Gress said she expects nearly 150 people to doante. Those who want to give blood on their own time can contact Community Blood Center at (937) 461-3220 or visit givingblood.com.