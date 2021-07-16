Jazz & Beyond series returns to Dayton Art Institute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute’s (DAI) said the museum’s popular Jazz & Beyond series returns in August. The DAI made the announcement Thursday night during an online concert presented on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“The series has been on hiatus since the close of its 2019 season, due to the pandemic, and we are beyond excited to announce the return of live jazz at the museum,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “We thank all of our loyal jazz fans for their continued support of the museum, and we send special thanks to longtime series sponsor Bob Ross Auto Group and its President & CEO Jenell Ross for their continued support of the series. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in August!”

The 2021 Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series kicks off on Thursday, August 12, with the 1960s sounds of Soul Express, presented in conjunction with the DAI’s current Special Exhibition, Changing Times: Art of the 1960s.

Series concerts will then be held on the second Thursday of each month through December 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and all concerts run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Shaw Gothic Cloister. The series features a variety of performers from around the Dayton and Cincinnati areas.

Dates and performers for the 2021 series include:

August 12: Soul Express

September 9: Daniel Bennett and The Dirty Shirleys

October 14: Jimmy Leach Jazztet

November 11: Puzzle of Light

December 9: Kick-N-Flava

Additional information and updates about the series will be posted at www.daytonartinstitute.org/jazz and on the DAI’s social media pages.

Admission to the Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series is free for museum members and included in museum general admission for non-members: $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); free for children (ages 6 & younger). Tickets may be purchased at the museum the night of each concert, and all seating is general admission. A cash bar will be available for drinks and food.

The museum also recently resumed its series of informal performances on the historic Skinner pipe organ in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium. The next performance takes place this Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. Beginning in August, organ performances take place on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m. More information can be found at www.daytonartinstitute.org/organ.