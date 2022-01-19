SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Commission honored the Springfield Wildcats Football Team on Jan. 18.

According to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Division, the Springfield City Commission presented a proclamation declaring January 18, 2022, Springfield Wildcats Football Team Day.

The team finished their season with a 13-2 record and they were the first team in the school’s team to play in a State Championship Game, according to the city commission.

Mayor Warren R. Copeland proclaimed that on Springfield Wildcats Football Team Day, the City of Springfield citizens are urged to recognize the coaches, team, band, cheerleaders and everyone involved in this memorable season.