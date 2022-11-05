Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2 NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause.

The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik was the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one of the dancers competing.

In the few times Kelley wasn’t busy reporting, she was busy practicing for the dance event at Arthur Murray Dayton.

“Everybody out here does such a great job,” Kelley said. “Arthur Murray teaching all of us nonprofessional dancers, teaching us the basics of dance, and then being able to come out here and perform in front of a crowd and also raise money for the Kettering Police Foundation.”

Votes were received in the form of a monetary donation that would be used to support the Kettering Police Foundation.

Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said the event typically raises around $15,000 for the foundation. Some of the money goes toward the scholarship, and the rest is used to help the police department.

“The biggest thing that we do is try to have events for the community and police officers so we can continue to build the strong foundation and the relationships we have with the community,” Protsman said.

The winners of the event received a mirror ball trophy, according to the event and all funds raised go towards the foundation.

On weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., you can tune in to 2 NEWS Today on WDTN to see Jamie and Kelley, and again from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Dayton’s CW.