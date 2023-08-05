DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two familiar faces from “2 NEWS Today” are in the running to be named the favorite local media personality.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik and Traffic Anchor and Reporter Kelley King have been listed as finalists for Dayton.com’s ‘Best of Dayton’ contest.

Voting is currently underway, and ends on Friday August 11. People that are interested in voting have the chance to vote for their favorite media personality finalist once a day until the deadline.

The winning favorite media personality will be announced on Thursday, August 17.

