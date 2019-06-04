Jamestown residents recovering from two tornadoes
JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) - Residents northeast of Jamestown are recovering after two tornadoes touched down last Monday and Tuesday morning, one an EF-2, the other an EF-1.
The National Weather Service said during their damage assessment, the worst damage was seen on Rogers Rd., and one property owner told 2 NEWS that both local and state EMA told him that was some of the worst damage they had seen in Jamestown.
Wyatt Jones said his house was condemned after the storm caused damage, but that he and his neighbors are thankful it was just structural damage.
"That morning, I noticed on the stairway there was no second floor anymore," said Jones. "Then I looked over at my barn and it wasn't there anymore, so it pretty much just collapsed. My garage is gone and the cabin was gone."
Jones said his house and property were not insured, so he has been working on getting the repairs in order, but said he is encouraged by how much the community has really stepped in.
"We had a few churches that came out, one was called Be Hope church," said Jones. "Also the 4H club in Xenia, and there's this organization that brought in a bunch of tarps called the 'Xenia boys.'"
Jones said this the second time he's faced a disaster.
His house burned down 20 years ago, but he said rather than dwell on the past, he is focusing on working with the situation he is in and making the future even better.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
