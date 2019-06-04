Jamestown residents recovering from two tornadoes

Jones said this the second time he's faced a disaster.

His house burned down 20 years ago, but he said rather than dwell on the past, he is focusing on working with the situation he is in and making the future even better.

" As long as everyone is alive, and this can all be replaced, " said Jones. " Even though I'm not going to replace it exactly as it was, you know things move on, and holding onto the past isn't always a good idea. "

