DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Jamestown man has died after two cars collided in Clinton County on Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.

The 21-year-old was uninjured in the crash and refused transport, OSHP said. Bruggeman was pronounced dead on the scene.

SR-73 was shut down while crews investigated the crash, OSHP said.

OSHP was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Clinton-Highland Joint and Wilmington Fire/EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This incident remains under investigation.