DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been confirmed dead after a crash on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a West Carrollton crash as 44-year-old Mark Campbell of Jamestown. The crash happened on Tuesday, April 11 at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Dixie Drive at Dryden Road in West Carrollton.

The cause of Campbell’s death is not currently known.

West Carrollton Police is continuing to investigate the crash