James Hamilton details abuse of 6-year-old, siblings before child’s death

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of helping a Middletown mother dispose of her son’s body in the Ohio River described what happened in the moments leading up to the 6-year-old’s death.

James Hamilton pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and two counts of child endangering. He faces up to 19 years in prison.

Our partners at WLWT got copies of his interrogation videos. In them, Hamilton is seen leaving the table to show Middletown detectives how he abused 6-year-old James Hutchinson and his two siblings prior to James’ murder.

“Have them lay down like this, tied their hands first and then feet,” Hamilton said and he showed detectives how he hog-tied the children.

Hamilton said they were left in a closet hog-tied for six hours because they were acting up. Hamilton also admitted to punching James.

“Where all are we going to find bruises?” a detective asked.

“His backside. His back. On his ribs. On his legs, and that was me and her, not just me,” Hamilton said.

He was quick to point out he wasn’t in this alone and said Brittany Gosney also abused her children.

Hamilton said even though he told Gosney to do something with the kids, he said he wasn’t at Rush Run Nature Preserve in Preble County when Gosney attempted to abandon them there in the middle of the night.

“She was supposed to take the kids up there, give them a scare tactic. Drop them off for a few minutes, turn around and go get them because they all was acting up real bad,” Hamilton said.

As Gosney drove off, James held on to the door handle. It’s believed he was dragged to his death.

The next day, police said Gosney and Hamilton threw James’ body into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg. Several attempts have been made to locate James Hutchinson’s body near the Ohio River, but it has not been recovered.

Hamilton is scheduled to be sentenced in the following week. Gosney pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangering and one count of unclassified murder. She was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.