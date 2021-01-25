Ja’Darion Glass’s family speaks out for first time on son’s murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One week after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, Dayton Police are still searching for who did it and the family is speaking out for the first time.

“As soon as he shut the door I heard two shots,” said Joya Brown, Ja’Darion’s mother. “I held him and I had parts of his brain in my hands. That’s something that’s burned in my memory forever.”

On Jan. 17, 17-year-old Ja’Darion Glass stepped out on his front porch at 11 p.m. and according to the family, was shot twice in the head.

“We just had so many bright futures for him and I guess I think why he stepped on that porch confidently as he did was because he was so loved and felt safe,” said Brown. “His dad, stepdad and I were saving up to buy him a car. He’s our only child, and he’s been taken away from us.”

While the shooting is personal for Ja’Darion’s family, his mother believes it’s also a symbol of a larger issue of violence in the community.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m pro-black but this is bigger than Black Lives Matter, this is important,” said Brown. “We’re killing each other for what? A bullet took my baby’s life.”

It’s been more than a week since Ja’Darion was killed, but the family says his memory will live on forever as a goofy kid with the biggest dreams ahead who could make anyone laugh with his dance moves.

“This is not over, we’re going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law and I mean that from the deepest pit of my stomach,” said Brown.

Dayton Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 937-333-COPS. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.