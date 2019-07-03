Jackknifed semi reported on I-70 EB at US-68, one lane open

1  of  2
Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-70 eastbound at US-68 is causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS I-70 eastbound is down to one lane in the area due to a jackknifed semi that hit the barrier wall.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

