Jackknifed semi reported on I-70 EB at US-68, one lane open

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-70 eastbound at US-68 is causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS I-70 eastbound is down to one lane in the area due to a jackknifed semi that hit the barrier wall.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

