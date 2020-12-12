Jackknifed semi on I-75 NB at Main St.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi jackknifed on I-75NB at Main Street, just north of Third Street Saturday morning.

OHGO.com says traffic is restricted in that area. The semi can be seen blocking at least one lane on the highway.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.

