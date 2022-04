MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes of I-75 northbound were blocked when a semi jackknifed early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi jackknifed around 2 am, halting all traffic near Dryden Road at Mile Marker 50 until the scene could be cleared. No one was injured in the incident.

Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Moraine Police Department handled the incident, and crews had the scene cleared and the highway open to traffic again within an hour.