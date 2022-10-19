Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS Sports Director Jack Pohl is set to be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” show this Friday.

Jack Pohl will help host a spotlight of Centerville High School on NBC’s “TODAY” show during the 8 a.m. hour on Friday, Oct. 21.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to go to my alma mater and show the nation the passion of high school football in Centerville and the entire Dayton area!” Jack said of the opportunity.

Airing live from Centerville Stadium at Centerville High School, the segment, titled “Friday Morning Lights,” will feature Centerville’s football team, cheerleaders, jazz band, coeds, mascot and “The Herd” student section.

According to our partners at Dayton.com, former band parent Cheryl Thompson nominated Centerville High School for the segment, which offers a weekly spotlight on what brings a community together on a Friday night across the country.

The Centerville Elks will play their last regular season home game Friday night against the Wayne Warriors.