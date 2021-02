ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – A jack-knifed semi-truck has the westbound lanes of I-70 closed Thursday morning.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on the westbound side of I-70 near OH-4 in Clark County. The westbound lanes are closed. Drivers should expect delays and avoid that area if possible.

It is not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.