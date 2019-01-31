Jack Frost surrenders to Kettering PD for creating polar vortex
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department says they’ve arrested a “key player” responsible for bringing this week’s extremely cold temperatures – Jack Frost himself!
“A key player in this polar vortex movement has decided to come in out of the cold and turn himself in. Jack Frost took it upon himself to contact Kettering Police and arranged his surrender. Frost has been a shaker and a mover in the cold snap and had active warrants for Polar Vor-Texting,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Tuesday, the police department made a sweeping announcement that they would be canceling all criminal activity due to the frigid conditions, but that the jail would remain open for anyone wishing to turn themselves in for any warrants or criminal activity.
There is no word yet on how long Frost will remain behind bars – residents should still expect to wake up to cold temperatures tomorrow.
