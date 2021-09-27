J.T. Cline awards accepting nominations for Dayton employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Joseph T. Cline awards are now accepting nominations to honor City of Dayton employees for excellence in public service.

The awards, named for civic volunteer Joseph T. Cline, recognize employees who demonstrate extraordinary dedication in their work and involvement in the community, the Dayton City Manager’s office said.

According to the City Manager’s Office, nominees must be current full-time or permanent part-time employees who have worked for the City of Dayton for at least two years.

Award winners will be chosen by a selection committee made up of representatives from The Dayton Foundation and the City of Dayton, a community volunteer, and prior winners. The City Manager’s Office said that honorees will receive a cash award from an endowment by the Cline family through The Dayton Foundation.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 22, and can be submitted online or in the main lobby of City Hall at 101 W. Third Street.

