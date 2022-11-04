Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – With just four days before Election Day, the two candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race make another stop in the Miami Valley Friday. Republican J.D. Vance was in Moraine and Congressman Tim Ryan stopped in Xenia.

Just in the last three weeks, Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan have made at least five stops each in the Miami Valley, showing the region is an area of focus for both U.S. Senate candidates.

Ryan said he sees Youngstown, where he’s from, in the makeup of the Miami Valley.

“We experienced the same job loss, the same social issues with, you know, heroin and opiates and fentanyl, I know what’s going on here,” Ryan said.

Vance said he’s touring across the state to push people to the polls on Election Day.

“We need to take the country in another direction,” Vance said. “We’re not going to do that unless we get out there and vote and throw out the current cast of leadership in Washington D.C.”

With each stop these candidates have made here, one topic proves to be a priority: inflation impacting the economy.

“I think the quickest thing we could do to help people is put more money in their pockets, and working people and small businesses need a tax cut,” Ryan said.

“Unless we get the inflation under control, that’s coming from Washington D.C., unless we have a sensible energy policy, there’s no way that we’re going to be able to capitalize on all that Gov. DeWine’s been doing,” Vance said.

Both candidates said they they’re confident heading into Tuesday.

“We got a ton of Republican support and we’re going to shock the world on Tuesday night,” Ryan said.

“I expect to be the United States senator for the state of Ohio,” Vance said. “I think we’re going to win not just a victory, but a resounding victory.”

Vance will be back in the Miami Valley Monday for a rally alongside Former President Donald Trump in Vandalia. Right now, Tim Ryan does not have another stop scheduled in the Miami Valley before Election Day.