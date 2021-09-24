It’s pumpkin time! Where to find your fall adventure in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — September is nearly over, which means it’s time to get out your comfy sweaters and plan your fall adventures. Many farms and orchards in the area are hosting hayrides and corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking, so you can help a family-owned business while you get your apple fix.

The WDTN.com team has put together this guide to fall fun in the Miami Valley. All events close on October 31 unless otherwise specified.

Apple Country Farm Market

2323 U.S. Route 42, Spring Valley

Corn maze, playground, barnyard animals, market, campfire reservation, duck races

Open Friday 4-6 p.m., Saturday 1-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Maze admission for 13 and older is $9.99, 4-12 is $7.99 and children under three are free.

Campfires and duck races are extra.

Garver Farm Market

6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown

Pick-your-own pumpkins and more

Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

H Estates Mad Pumpkins

3183 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield

Pumpkin patch, hayride, Timber River Trail scavenger hunt

Open 10 a.m to 6 p.m. daily

Hayrides $3, River Trail $5

Hidden Valley Orchards

5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Ice cream barn, U-Pick apples, live music

Open Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

End date TBA

Irons Fruit Farm

1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Corn Maze, hayrides, weekend events

Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Corn maze free to children under 4 years old, $5 for children 5-12, and $7 for visitors 13 and older

Lost Creek Reserve

2645 East State Route 41, Troy

Corn maze

Open 8 a.m until dusk

Free admission

Lucas Brothers Farms

3329 Ferry Rd, Bellbrook

Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride in the woods, corn maze, farm animals

Open Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday by reservation only

Friday admission $13, Saturday and Sunday admission $15

Majestic Nursery and Gardens

2100 Preble County Line Rd, West Alexandria

Corn maze, Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride, petting zoo

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m daily

Monnin’s Fruit Farm

8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Pick-your-own grapes and apples

Open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November

Does not accept credit/debit cards

Niederman Family Farm

5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd, Liberty Twp.

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflowers, hayrides, bonfire reservations, animal exhibits, playground

Open Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

$13 general admission

All tickets must be purchased online

Pot-Luck Greenhouse

6555 OH-73 W, Wilmington

Corn maze, inflatables, hayride, petting zoo, giant chess, and more

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$8 for children 3-12 or adults 65 and older, $10 for guests 13-64

All tickets must be purchased online

Schappacher Farms

3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington

Corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, farm animals

Open weekends 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Free admission

Sizemore Farm

7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, kettle corn, fresh apples

Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Tom’s Maze

4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown

Corn maze, Pumpkin Train ride, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, farm animals

Open Thursday and Sunday 12 p.m to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m to 10 p.m.

$10 General Admission

Ends October 30

Warrick Farm

8055 South Union Road, Miamisburg

Hayride, giant corn box, pumpkin patch, petting zoo

Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Hayrides $6.50

Wesler Orchards

9319 Wesler Road, New Paris

Corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, apple cannon

9 a.m to 4 p.m daily, September 25-16 and October 2-3

Free admission, wagon ride $5



