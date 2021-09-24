It’s pumpkin time! Where to find your fall adventure in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — September is nearly over, which means it’s time to get out your comfy sweaters and plan your fall adventures. Many farms and orchards in the area are hosting hayrides and corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking, so you can help a family-owned business while you get your apple fix.
The WDTN.com team has put together this guide to fall fun in the Miami Valley. All events close on October 31 unless otherwise specified.
Apple Country Farm Market
2323 U.S. Route 42, Spring Valley
Corn maze, playground, barnyard animals, market, campfire reservation, duck races
Open Friday 4-6 p.m., Saturday 1-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.
Maze admission for 13 and older is $9.99, 4-12 is $7.99 and children under three are free.
Campfires and duck races are extra.
Garver Farm Market
6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown
Pick-your-own pumpkins and more
Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
H Estates Mad Pumpkins
3183 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield
Pumpkin patch, hayride, Timber River Trail scavenger hunt
Open 10 a.m to 6 p.m. daily
Hayrides $3, River Trail $5
Hidden Valley Orchards
5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon
Ice cream barn, U-Pick apples, live music
Open Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
End date TBA
Irons Fruit Farm
1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon
Corn Maze, hayrides, weekend events
Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Corn maze free to children under 4 years old, $5 for children 5-12, and $7 for visitors 13 and older
Lost Creek Reserve
2645 East State Route 41, Troy
Corn maze
Open 8 a.m until dusk
Free admission
Lucas Brothers Farms
3329 Ferry Rd, Bellbrook
Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride in the woods, corn maze, farm animals
Open Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday by reservation only
Friday admission $13, Saturday and Sunday admission $15
Majestic Nursery and Gardens
2100 Preble County Line Rd, West Alexandria
Corn maze, Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride, petting zoo
Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m daily
Monnin’s Fruit Farm
8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton
Pick-your-own grapes and apples
Open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November
Does not accept credit/debit cards
Niederman Family Farm
5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd, Liberty Twp.
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflowers, hayrides, bonfire reservations, animal exhibits, playground
Open Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m to 9 p.m.
$13 general admission
All tickets must be purchased online
Pot-Luck Greenhouse
6555 OH-73 W, Wilmington
Corn maze, inflatables, hayride, petting zoo, giant chess, and more
Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$8 for children 3-12 or adults 65 and older, $10 for guests 13-64
All tickets must be purchased online
Schappacher Farms
3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington
Corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, farm animals
Open weekends 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
Free admission
Sizemore Farm
7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, kettle corn, fresh apples
Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m to 8 p.m.
Tom’s Maze
4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown
Corn maze, Pumpkin Train ride, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, farm animals
Open Thursday and Sunday 12 p.m to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m to 10 p.m.
$10 General Admission
Ends October 30
Warrick Farm
8055 South Union Road, Miamisburg
Hayride, giant corn box, pumpkin patch, petting zoo
Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Hayrides $6.50
Wesler Orchards
9319 Wesler Road, New Paris
Corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, apple cannon
9 a.m to 4 p.m daily, September 25-16 and October 2-3
Free admission, wagon ride $5