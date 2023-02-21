DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Lenten season begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22, marking the beginning of the holiest time of the year for some Christians.

Find a fish fry near you with the following list compiled by 2 NEWS.

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace – Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville. Click here for details.

St. Benedict the Moor – Begins Friday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Benedict the Moor, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton. Click here for details.

St. Francis de Sales – Begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales, 20 Desales Ave., Lebanon. Click here for details.

St. Mary Church – Begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 503 West North St., Piqua. Click here for details.

Antioch Shrine – Begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Antioch Shrine, 107 E. 1st St., Dayton. Click here for details.

Ascension Catholic Church – Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Parish Activity Center, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Tickets are required. Click here to register and more details.

St. Paul Catholic Church – Carry-out only begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood. Click here for details.

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.