It’s here! WDTN debuts new look, new technology

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the last several weeks, you have seen your 2 NEWS team bring you the news from a different space. We told you in May were working to bring you a new experience. Now it is time to show you what we’ve been working on.

2 NEWS is always Working For You and one of the projects we have undertaken is to build a new look with new technology to make sure you’re getting all your news, weather and sports in the best way possible.

A FRESH NEW LOOK

Construction on the new 2 NEWS experience began Memorial Day weekend with the removal of the old set. The studio was cleared out while new lighting, new flooring and everything in between was constructed and installed.

WDTN and WBDT Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid said, “We are pleased to present our brand new studio, set and technology which will better allow us to serve the viewers of the Miami Valley with the best local news and lifestyle content in our area.”

This new, state-of-the-art studio took more than seven weeks to complete. The new experience includes more than 70 screens to showcase local news stories and weather information that matter to you because after all, we are Working For You.

MOVING IN