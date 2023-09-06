DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pink Ribbon Good — formerly known as Pink Ribbons Girls — was founded in Dayton in 2012, but now there are chapters located in five other cities across the country. Many people have heard of the organization, but what exactly do they do?

Pink Ribbon Good provides help to those going through breast or gynecological cancer treatments. Theyseveral types of care and oftentimes it’s care that many cancer patients did not realize they needed.

The organization delivers healthy meals to not just the clients, but to their families as well. They provide rides to and from treatment, as well as peer support groups.

Clients also receive a lightweight vacuum and all-natural cleaning products. Although it may seem like a strange gift, one woman said she never thought something as simple as a vacuum would make such a big difference.

“They gave us a vacuum cleaner, and I was like, ‘Well, I have a really good vacuum cleaner. I don’t need one.’ And I’m like, ‘No, this one weighs eight pounds. You’re going to need it.'” said Andi Brown from Clayton.

“Well, let me tell you when you’re on restrictions and you can’t lift over 10 pounds and you can’t do anything but you want to help and be a part of helping the family, and all you can do is vacuum with an eight-pound vacuum cleaner. It’s everything.”

