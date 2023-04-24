DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 911 call has been released after a historic mansion went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Around 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Traxler Mansion, listed on the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places caught fire, taking heavy damage.

That morning, a man called 911, and you can hear him describing the blaze, saying he could hear it from several houses down the road. The man also says that pieces of the home were falling onto the lawn.

The man stayed to see if anyone left the home, and says that he can hear people yelling nearby and glass breaking.

The man describes the scene once again, telling the dispatcher he sees flames coming from the back side of the building. “It’s coming down,” he says, before deciding to leave the scene.

The photo below shows the massive amount of destruction left behind by the blaze. What little is left of the second floor appears to be charred and broken and debris litters the lawn.

(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

Preservation Dayton, Inc. (PDI) posted on social media Sunday at 9:41 a.m. saying the former home was very close to being revitalized and saved; so much so, it was reportedly scheduled to be sold at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Auction Sale on Thursday, May 4.

At this time, investigators have not said what may have caused the blaze.