DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for some long-awaited renovations.

Work has officially begun on the new DPS Transportation Center. The renovated center will include more open space, break areas, restrooms and office spaces.

Organizers say this project is all for the people who work there; hoping to bring them a comfortable and modern environment.

“It’s more than a remodel,” Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine, DPS School Board President, said.

“It’s a transformation. It’s actually just finding that work life balance and giving people a place that when they’re breaking or when they’re here, they’re very comfortable in it. It’s something that, if you went to work, you want a building like that to work in. Just trying to really meet the people need of giving you a place that you are proud to be a part of and that you feel comfortable taking a break in, relaxing, meeting and congregating in.”

The project is expected to cost just over 7 million dollars and is scheduled to take approximately 10 months to a year to complete.