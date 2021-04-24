It’s a half and half weekend, rain today, sunshine on Sunday

Not a complete washout today with the driest weather this morning. This afternoon, light showers develop, especially south of I-70. Damp conditions continue through this evening and then we should see partial clearing overnight.
TODAY: Generally cloudy, with rain developing. High 58
TONIGHT: Evening rain, becoming partly cloudy. Low 44
SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. Pleasant. High 62
A major warm up for next week and temperatures peak in the low 80s for a couple of days. Showers and storms likely mid to late week.