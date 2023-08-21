DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation into organized thefts in Miamisburg ended with thousands of dollars worth of items being donated to the community, police said.

In 2020, detectives from the Miamisburg Police Department and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit confiscated between $25,000 and $50,000 worth of items stolen from retail locations as part of an organized investigation.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the department donated the stolen property to St. Vincent de Paul and the Artemis Center. These items will now help serve others in the community.