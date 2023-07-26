DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Italian restaurant called Est! Est!! Est!!! opened its doors in Dayton on Wednesday.

The eatery is located at the Dayton Arcade on 45 W Fourth Street. While the owners are from North Carolina, they said they are happy to call Dayton home.

They said people can come to the restaurant to get a taste they might not be able to experience anywhere else in the country.

“Basically, when you have something authentic, even if you’re not traveling to Italy, you can have a taste of it here,” Executive Chef Simone Conosciani said. “So, it’s pretty cool, right? You don’t have to travel a lot of hours, and you can just come here downtown and have your Italian experience.”

While this is the newest restaurant to open downtown, there have been other major developments recently, such the expansion of the Designated Outdoor Drinking Area (DORA), the 50 free concert summer series at the Levitt Pavillion and new housing developments in the Water Street districts.

These have added in the 3 billion dollars’ worth of investment into downtown in the last 13 years.

“We’re also seeing more and more that downtown is a destination for entertainment restaurants,” Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said.

“That highlights all of the wonderful things that were happening as well…From our residents’ perspective, this lifestyle, they love it. They can walk from their home. Many of them walk downtown. They can walk from home to work to their favorite coffee shop, to their favorite brewpub. So, it’s all of these different investments. Amenities that are working together to make it to continue to help grow our downtown.”

There is also a new coffee shop set to open on the other side of the Dayton Arcade in just a few months.