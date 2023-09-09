DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 46th annual Italian Fall Festa returns this weekend with food and celebrations of Italian culture.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. with a Stuffed Shells Dinner. On Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., all-day patrons will receive a Spaghetti Dinner. The Festa is being held at Bella Villa Hall, located at 2625 County Line Road in Kettering.

Events include live music, bocce games, and a Meatball Madness 5K run on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Eventgoers will receive free admission, free parking, and a free shuttle to the event grounds.

More information can be found on the Festa’s website.