Italian Fall Festa adjusts to pandemic

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The 43rd annual Italian Fall Festa looks different this year because of the pandemic.

Attendees can drive through festival grounds on County Line Road in Kettering to pick up spaghetti and meatball dinners and other treats. There will also be live music to entertain you while you wait in your car.

Organizers say they’re proud to be part of such a supportive community.

“We’re very happy to see the support, and actually, part of the reason we’re doing this is the outreach from the community early in the year asking us to do this and do something for them,” says Brian Andzik.

The Italian Fall Festa continues Saturday between noon and 9 p.m., and again Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.