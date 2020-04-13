‘It takes a village,’ Advocates for child abuse victims need community to report cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Libby Nicholson, Director of CARE House, says there’s been a more than 50 percent decrease in child abuse and neglect cases in Montgomery County.

However, the lower numbers may not reflect a decrease in child abuse and neglect according to Nicholson.

“I think our fear and concern is that its not being reported. I don’t think we can attribute that to less abuse occurring but [we are] more concerned about why we’re not getting the reports that we would typically get,” said Nicholson.

Teachers, pediatricians, coaches and counselors are often mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect. But now that children are seeing these adults less often, the responsibility is falling on the community to report children in danger.

“It takes a village to protect a child and this really couldn’t be more true than today,” said Nicholson. “The first thing I would encourage people to do is to think of this time that we’re in right now as not being social distancing as much as it is physical distancing. And I would encourage you to think of ways to reach out to the children that you know.”

Nicholson says if abuse is being seen or heard and is happening currently, you should contact law enforcement.

However, if abuse or neglect is chronic and it seems a family may be in need of help and services, you should contact Child Services.

Connecting with the children in your life; whether they are neighbors, family members or friends, can help reduce child abuse.

“That’s the most important thing that anyone can do at this point. If you find that a family is not coping well, respond to that. Be supportive, be a helper,” said Nicholson. “That’s the only way that the authorities will ever know what children are at risk, is if we have the courage to step up and make those reports.”

Despite the pandemic child care services are still available and advocates are still working to help those in need.

“I can assure you that CARE House is here, our doors are open, our team is on site, so that [children] can be safe particularly during this difficult time,” explained Nicholson.

