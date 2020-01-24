‘It makes a big difference,’ Gov. DeWine applauds Springfield food bank’s grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine says more money was designated for food pantries in the state budget this year; however, he celebrated the efforts of local fundraisers and volunteers to open Second Harvest Food Bank during their grand opening in Springfield.

The event was held Thursday night. Governor and First Lady DeWine were special guests.

“Having this food bank which is locally run by local volunteers it really makes a big big difference,” said Governor DeWine. “It’s a local community coming together of people volunteering and that’s really what it takes. What we’re seeing here in Springfield, is something that we would like to see all over the state.”

The food bank serves more than 30,000 people in Clark, Logan, and Champaign counties. According to executive director of the food bank, Tyra Jackson, each year they distribute more than 5.5 million pounds of food and each month more than a thousand local seniors are fed through the food bank.

“You can’t really have good health unless people have enough food to eat so what this does is ensure that there’s food there so people can go in there and make sure they have enough to feed their family,” said Governor DeWine.

Jackson shares that being a locally owned non-profit offers the opportunity to better serve the community.

“We know the need in our community, so it’s important to have local representation and the people who are in that community actually making the decisions for that community,” said Jackson.

“We want people to have food that’s going to be sustaining and that’s why it’s important that we remain here and we thrive because the community relies on us. If we weren’t here, it would be a huge hole,” she shared.

For more information on Second Harvest Food Pantry, click here.