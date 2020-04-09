Islamic Society of Greater Dayton sewing masks for community

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Islamic Society of Greater Dayton is sewing masks to give to healthcare professionals, essential workers and those in the community in need.

So far, around a dozen sewers between Dayton and Cincinnati have made around 400 masks.

Right now, they’re aiming to make 300 to 400 masks a week.

The group started sewing masks around two weeks ago and have increased the number they want to make because of the CDC’s recommendation that everyone should wear a cloth mask.

“Seeing the willingness of volunteers and people that want to help this initiative, and they’re taking time out of their own days to make these masks, it is very heartwarming,” organizer Mariam Elgafy said.

The group is also raising money with a GoFundMe to purchase more fabric and provide financial support those sewing, since many of them were laid off due to the pandemic.

So far they’ve raised more than $1,000.

For more information on donating or if you’re in need of masks, contact Mariam Elgafy at elgafymm@mail.uc.edu.