Isaiah’s Place toy drive collects hundreds of gifts for foster children

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the Christmas holiday approaches, more members of the community continue to come together for those in need.

Isaiah’s Place Therapeutic Foster Care is a local foster care service center that held their first Christmas Toy Drive.

Although the goal was to gather toys for children in their care, gifts have extended to pajamas, bags, electronics, beauty products, and more.

Isaiah’s Place serves 17 local counties and between 80-100 children at any given time throughout the year. The children receiving gifts can range from newborns to 18 year olds. It was important to officials that they received gifts that appealed to a wide variety of ages and personalities.

The company receives donations throughout the year from citizens but they felt organizing a gift drive with the rest of the community would expand the reach of their goals.

“One of the many blessings that we want to be able to offer our children is the wonderful time at Christmas,” said executive director Bob Lybarger. “This year we wanted to step it up a notch and the community has really embraced it.”

Churches like Troy’s First United Methodist hosted a pajama drive recently and donated all of the collected pairs to the drive. Over 100 pairs of pajamas will be gifted to young infants and toddlers.

The organization does not yet know the number of gifts they will have raised in the drive. They believed it had already exceeded their expectations and planned on continuing the project in future years.

“They’ve been coming in by the van loads,” said Lybarger, “we have no idea, but it is true that every gift that walks through the door is a blessing.”

Officials hope that toy drives like these will help children in foster care come closer to having a special holiday and helps them connect with the families they have joined.

“Our gift is to give normalcy in the life of a child that may not have anything at all,” said Lybarger. “Our gift is to be able to show them love and let them know they are cared for.”

The toy drive runs on December 13 until 6 pm but donations will continue to be accepted until the Christmas holiday.

