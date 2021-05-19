Is your route affected? Greater Dayton RTA makes temporary adjustments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is making temporary route adjustments due to a lack of bus drivers and, because of COVID-19, a decreased demand from customers.
Starting June 20, RTA will be both eliminating or adjusting the following routes:
Temporary Route Eliminations
- Route 3
- Route 5
- Route 23
- Route 24
- Route X5
- Route X1A
- Route X1B
Temporary Service Adjustments:
- Route 11, Route 34 – All bus route service will run every 90 minutes
- Route 14 – All bus route service will run every 80 minutes
- Route 43– Saturday morning trips eliminated+
These temporary eliminations will impact riders in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miami Township, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Moraine, Trotwood, Clayton, Englewood and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
For more information about these temporary service adjustments as well as a guide showing alternative routes and transit options, click here.