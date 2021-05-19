Is your route affected? Greater Dayton RTA makes temporary adjustments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is making temporary route adjustments due to a lack of bus drivers and, because of COVID-19, a decreased demand from customers.

Starting June 20, RTA will be both eliminating or adjusting the following routes:

Temporary Route Eliminations

Route 3

Route 5

Route 23

Route 24

Route X5

Route X1A

Route X1B

Temporary Service Adjustments:

Route 11, Route 34 – All bus route service will run every 90 minutes

Route 14 – All bus route service will run every 80 minutes

Route 43– Saturday morning trips eliminated+

Courtesy: Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

These temporary eliminations will impact riders in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miami Township, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Moraine, Trotwood, Clayton, Englewood and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

For more information about these temporary service adjustments as well as a guide showing alternative routes and transit options, click here.