DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Money is all around, but not all of it is legitimate. When you exchange cash bills for other amounts of bills, you may want to take a closer look at what’s actually on your money.

The Richmond Police Department is issuing a warning after seeing a large quantity of counterfeit money being circulated around the area. In a social media post, the department says the department has taken a total of 14 reports of counterfeit money.

(Richmond, Ind. Police Department)

Police say they are confident there have been more of the bills passed within the community than reported to authorities.

“All of these fake bills are marked in someway that indicates they are not to be used as legal tender,” Richmond Police said. “As you will see in the photos they are marked as: ‘Replica’, ‘Motion Picture Use Only’ or ‘Play Money’.”

Richmond Police is asking both community members and businesses to take a careful look at their money before they decide to accept it, especially if a business takes in large amounts of money.