DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures have finally dropped to match the season, but is your car ready for winter? AAA has advised drivers to prepare their cars now for cold weather conditions.

AAA recently released its five most important car care tips for winter drivers.

1: Work with a trusted mechanic

Vehicle inspections can help prevent problems before they happen, and leave you stuck on the side of the road, or worse, in a collision. AAA also said that preventative maintenance is often cheaper than fixing a serious breakdown.

2: Check your battery

Your car battery will usually last three to five years. AAA recommends annually testing your battery after it reaches three years of age to avoid unexpected failure.

3: Check your tires

Winter weather brings roads slick with rain and ice, and AAA said that worn tires can increase your stopping distance and your chances of a crash. To stay safe, check your tread depth and replace your tires as needed.

4: Check your engine

If your vehicle is 10 years old or older, the chances of system failures rise. Common failures are the radiator, thermostat, water pump or other engine parts, AAA said.

5: Check your fluids

Too much or too little of important fluids can cause breakdowns and serious damage to your vehicle, AAA said. To keep your vehicle running for a long time, check fluids regularly.

Regularly making sure your car is winter-ready will not only lengthen the life of your vehicle but help keep you safe on the roads.