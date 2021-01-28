‘Is the water safe? Yes.’ : Dayton Water Panel lays out plans for 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner and the Dayton Water Panel held its first meeting of 2021 on Thursday to discuss plans for the year.

The panel consisted of representatives from the City of Dayton, Montgomery County and consulting firm LimnoTech, the company responsible for conducting independent studies of the area’s water throughout the course of the year.

Congressman Turner created the Dayton Water Panel in 2019 in response to a massive water main break in Dayton and concerns raised by heightened levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the area’s water supply.

In Thursday’s meeting, Turner’s office said LimnoTech “briefed the panel on the plan and allowed for questions and feedback from panelists in order to ensure that the study will be consistent with the needs of the Dayton community.”

Chair of the panel, Tom Raga confirmed that timeline for water studies to take place throughout the year. The first report is expected to be complete in March, followed by another update in July and a final report in September.

“This study to be conducted by LimnoTech will be vital in understanding how to ensure the Dayton community has clean and safe drinking water,” said Turner.

In addressing community concerns, members of the panel acknowledged that issues in Dayton’s water infrastructure and supply are worth noting, but are not out of the ordinary for cities located near military bases, which are known for using PFAS chemicals in fire-fighting foam. They said their plan is to take proactive and preventative measures to ensure the health of the community.

“You ask is the water safe? Yes,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “Our water is safe, and you know, you look at the different PFAS levels and we’re in a range that’s still considered safe. However, we don’t want that in our water at all.”

She said the panel is also looking at ways to repair the aging water infrastructure. Turner added, he feels optimistic about the outlook of the year ahead, and plans to make sure Daytonians have access to safe and clean water.

“I’m confident that with this study and the help of our diverse panel of experts, we will make great progress this year, and I look forward to the important work ahead,” he said.