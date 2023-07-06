DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Polluted water may dampen many favorite summer activities across the state according to the Environment Ohio Research and Policy Center. (EORPC)

According to a release by the EORPC, Half of Ohio’s beaches exceeded the safety threshold for fecal indicator bacteria levels on a quarter of the days tested in 2022. on 35 percent of the testing days, many Ohio beaches were found to be unsafe to swim in, including Bay View West, Lakeview Beach, Beulah Beach, Lagoons Beach, Maumee Bay State Park, and Sherod Park Beach.

Why were these beaches unsafe? According to the release, runoff from roads and parking lots as well as overflowing or failing sewer systems and industrial livestock operations can all carry contamination into common swimming areas, putting swimmers at risk.

This contamination can lead to authorities closing beaches and issuing health advisories, and according to the release, has caused an estimated 57 million cases of illnesses yearly in the U.S..

Illnesses caused by pollution can appear as a variety of symptoms, including the following:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Ear Infections

Rashes

The Ohio Department of Health offers a map where you can view what beaches are currently under an advisory near you. To check if it’s safe before planning your next beach trip, click here.