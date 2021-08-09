Is it safe to get a third does of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination?

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is reporting that about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers.

Dr. Nancy Pook, Attending Emergency Physician with Kettering Health, is warning against this.

“It is best to stick with the guidelines under the Emergency Use Authorization. Stick with the science as its been tested,” she said.

Her reasoning: there is still research to be finalized.

“None of these vaccines went out without significant research. So to go outside of any of those protocols is really not recommended because you don’t have any of that important data to tell you maybe you’ll be better protected from the virus but maybe you potentially have a higher risk of some other side effect,” explained Dr. Pook.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have made statements saying a booster shot may be needed to better protect against mutating strains of the virus in the fall. But clinical trials and laboratory research is still being done.

The latest information on the US Department of Health and Human Services website says, as of July 2021, Americans who have been fully vaccinated don’t need a booster shot at this time. It also says the FDA, CDC, and the NIH are “engaged in a science-based, rigorous process” to determine whether or when a booster may be necessary

“If that is the case then we’ll know at that time to do that…when it’s safe,” said Dr. Pook

The HHS also says if booster shots are needed they are prepared with enough vaccine supply to distribute them.