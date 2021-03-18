Investment, new jobs coming to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) Thursday applauded Techmetals, Inc.’s plan to create 25 new jobs and add $1 million in new equipment to their Dayton facility.

In a release, Plummer said Techmetals is a metal finisher, plater, and industrial coatings manufacturer with solutions and services that can increase the life and performance of critical equipment and processes. Their clients include Boeing, Delta, GE, NASA, Tesla, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and more.

“This significant investment will improve our region’s economic recovery and further develop our workforce with new technology,” said Plummer. “Even during this challenging time, our community is rising to the occasion and attracting business growth.”

The company will expand manufacturing operations as they add capacity in the medical industry and build their Nadcap-accredited aviation and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Repair Station base.

JobsOhio awarded Techmetals a $50,000 workforce grant, which will be used to train employees on a 5-Axis grinder machine, a new coating technology for new aviation, defense, and medical work. The grant will also support the high-demand certified electroplater finisher training.

Plummer said Techmetals also received support from Montgomery County with a $120,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant and a $30,000 grant from the City of Dayton.