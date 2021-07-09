Mayor Whaley: ‘Investing in our younger people was key to Dayton Success,’

“Investing in our younger people was key to Dayton Success,” – Mayor Whaley on Preschool Promise expansion to 3 year old’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday morning, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gathered at On Purpose Academy with owner Kim Jarvis and Preschool Promise Board Chair Debbie Feldman to talk about The City of Dayton’s expanding Preschool Promise’s program to three-year-old’s.

“It is the goal of I think Dayton and Montgomery County to get us from zero to five. Those first thousand days are also key. So, we hope we’ll eventually be able to continue to provide services and grow services not just for 3- and 4-year-old’s, but really help moms,” said Mayor Whaley.

Preschool Promise works to get financial help to parents, give children at home learning tools like books, and more. In 2016 Dayton voters passed an earnings tax in double digits to get higher education quality to four-year-old’s. Now, the dream is expanding to ages three and up.

“We want crime to decrease. We want people to do better financially. You start with education, and you start with three year old’s,” said Jarvis.

Toni Bass is mother to five-year-old Royal Bass, who’s a Preschool Promise student. Bass says the program gave her son all the tools he needs ahead of kindergarten. “My son is the only child…He learned how to share, emotional development, write his name. Just different things,” said Bass.

Parents interested in signing up their child for Preschool Promise can apply now. The expanded program will kick off at the start of the new school year.