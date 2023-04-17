DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been nearly four months since missing Dayton woman, Cierra Chapman, disappeared, and investigators are still searching for answers.

Cierra Chapman was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood on December 27, 2022. Her silver Cadillac SUV was later found in Middletown. Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department said they have been working on this case daily ever since.

“I’ve been here for 30 years. I’ve never seen as much done on one case, regarding investigative, follow up and reports, and other type of investigative things that we do on one case, but it’s that important to us,” Maj. Johns explained.

Dayton Police believe her disappearance is suspicious. They held several major searches involving volunteers from EquuSearch, the Ohio Search and Rescue Team, and other law enforcement agencies, but nothing turned up.

“We have received some tips, but nothing yet to help us to bring about closure to the case,” Maj. Johns said.

The Dock Ellis Foundation has also been working with the family, advocating on their behalf during this difficult time. Tanya Frazier is the Chief Strategist Officer for the Dock Ellis Foundation.

“They’re hanging in there. It’s been a lot of emotions, up and down. It’s really hard for them, especially her son, to know that his mom is out there somewhere,” Frazier said.

Chapman’s family is taking it day-by-day, but they are not giving up. They believe someone knows something that can help solve the case, and they just want closure.

“If you think about it, there has to be someone out there that knows something. I just don’t feel like there’s nobody that doesn’t know anything. There has to be someone that knows something,” Frazier said.

Both the FBI and Miami Valley Crimes Stoppers are offering a reward, totaling $20,000. Maj. Johns said this is unprecedented, but he is hoping it will encourage someone to come forward.

“She’s a young woman. She’s also a mother. She has family who love her, who miss her. And our goal was to bring her home whatever way we can,” Maj, Johns said.

Maj. Johns also said they do have persons of interest, but there is nothing concrete to make an arrest.

If you know something that could help bring Cierra Chapman home, you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-STOP. You can also contact the Dock Ellis Foundation at (888)-222-6050 or click here.