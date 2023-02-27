DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle struck and killed a woman in Dayton early Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the Dayton Police Department dispatched officers to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue, near the intersection with Sabina Avenue. DPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman lying dead in the roadway.

Authorities said the woman had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle.

Detectives with the Dayton Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.